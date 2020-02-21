|
TURMEL Lucille - With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Lucille Turmel, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital at 94 years of age. Loving mother of Bob Lamontagne (Rachelle), Marc Lamontagne (Sandie) and Anna Marie Lamontagne. Mother in law of Vivi and Sue. Stepmother of Henri, Francoise, Annette and Bernadette. Survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved very much. Dear sister of Rolande Lamontagne, Jeanne Herring and Evelyn Lamarre. Predeceased by her husbands Eugene Turmel, Lucien Lamontagne, sons Normand and Paul, brother Gerard Desaulniers, sisters Marie Lamontagne and Pierette Fortier. Following Lucille's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements in the care of J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 21, 2020