Passed away at Tabor Manor, St. Catharines, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Dear mother Shaun Courtney. Loving sister of Michelle Kerklaan (John). She is survived by her nephews Christopher and Jeffrey, niece Andrea. and sister-in-law Elizabeth Beaulieu She is predeceased by her brother Gary Pocock. Lucy Ann is retiree of Air Canada after 40 years of service. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Lucy Ann's life will take place at a later date. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca Funeral arrangements handled through BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St., St. Catharines. (905) 646-6322
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 2, 2020.