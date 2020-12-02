We are sad to announce our great loss and the sudden passing of Lucy McKenzie (Lucietta Filomena Grimo), aged 93, on November 30, 2020, after spending a night at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. Loving mother of Charles Maurice McKenzie (Mary Ann, nee van Gennip). Born March 3, 1927, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Lucy is predeceased by her loving husband, Charles Burton McKenzie, her parents Frank and Carmela Grimo, brother John Grimo and sister-in-law Ann McKenzie (Kenneth Sr. - deceased), all of Niagara Falls, Ontario. Loving grandmother of Marta McKenzie and Christina McKenzie-Tiede (Christopher) and sweet great-grandmother of Mckenzie and Maya Tiede. Also survived by her sister Rose McKenna (George- deceased), Cathy Grimo (John-deceased), Ernie Grimo (Bernice), David Grimo (Brenda), and the many caring nieces and nephews of whom Lucy was so fond, and who loved her back, a "favourite aunt" of many. Also, of Mexico City, Martha Almada de Rueda (Adolfo), who shared some happy years with Lucy while living in Niagara Falls. She readily welcomed many friends into her home and was known for her homemade tarales and the ever-ready hot coffee. Her forever-smile warmed our hearts as did her sense of humour. Her ways were uncomplaining and challenges always accepted. She was proud of her artistic achievements: her wall mural in Eventide's lobby attests to her flair. A work she completed while on staff there herself, as receptionist. We are most grateful to Major Renee Clarke and the entire staff of Salvation Army Eventide Home, who contributed to Lucy's comfort and happiness over the past year. Grateful also for Dr. Chaudhry's account of Lucy's final night at the GNGH. A gentle physician, who considered it, "an absolute pleasure taking care of her." We know that Lucy has been welcomed with open arms by Our Lord and is now in such a wonderful place! For this we are forever grateful! Under current pandemic conditions, regulations have been set in place that limit the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing (visit thebao.ca
or call funeral home for further information). As attendance for visitation limited, attendees must pre-register at www.morseandson.com/memorials/lucietta-mckenzie/4441898/index.php
. Visitation will be held at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street on Friday December 4, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Private Service and interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Salvation Army Eventide Home, 5050 Jepson, Niagara Falls, Ontario, L2E 1K5. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com