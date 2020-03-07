|
To our wonderful Papa, Luigi Ferrara. This year March 8th, would have been your 108th birthday. You are in our hearts and thoughts every single day. You were a wonderful Dad, Grandfather and friend. We are thankful to have so many great memories that we continue to share and pass along to and through our children, grandchildren and great children. Every time we see a railing anywhere from the Niagara Region to Hamilton, we wonder if it is one your talented pieces. Forever in our hearts, love your children, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020