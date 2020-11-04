Passed away suddenly at Welland County General Hospital on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of 73 years to Caterina Vescio (nee Stranges). Dearly loved father of Josephine Harris (Rich), Carlo (Maria) Vescio, Domenic (Patricia) Vescio and the late Joseph Vescio (1994). Cherished Nonno of David (Nicola), Brian, Trisha and Carlo and Great-Nonno of Edie and Lyla. Dear brother-in-law of Teresa Vescio, Luigi Stranges, Filippina Vescio, Carlo (Rose) Stranges, Giovanni (Maria) Stranges, Maria Garofalo (Nick) and Rosina (Benito) Stranges. Predeceased by his sisters Paolina, Giovanna and Angela and his brothers Domenico and Benito. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Scapular Church. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Vescio, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com