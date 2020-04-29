Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Resources
More Obituaries for Luigi POLITI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luigi POLITI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luigi POLITI Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 64 years to Yolanda (Riselli) Politi. Dearly loved father of John (Debi) Politi and Dina (Lou) Filice. Cherished Nonno of Karina and Janessa, step-grandfather of Brad (Danielle) and step-great-grandfather of Jenna and Faye. Dear brother of Anna (the late Eleuterio) Gravina and brother-in-law of Teresina (the late Antonio) Lisi, Antoinetta (the late Achille) DeVellis, Nino (Connie) Riselli, Elizabeth Riselli and Lena Riselli. Predeceased by his in-laws Rocco (Marietta) Riselli, Ida (Armando) Vacca, Filomena (Rocco) Politi, Benny Riselli, Armando Riselli and Ascenza (Giovanni) Mollica. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Service was held at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls on Monday April 27th. Entombment followed at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Politi donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luigi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -