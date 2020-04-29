|
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 64 years to Yolanda (Riselli) Politi. Dearly loved father of John (Debi) Politi and Dina (Lou) Filice. Cherished Nonno of Karina and Janessa, step-grandfather of Brad (Danielle) and step-great-grandfather of Jenna and Faye. Dear brother of Anna (the late Eleuterio) Gravina and brother-in-law of Teresina (the late Antonio) Lisi, Antoinetta (the late Achille) DeVellis, Nino (Connie) Riselli, Elizabeth Riselli and Lena Riselli. Predeceased by his in-laws Rocco (Marietta) Riselli, Ida (Armando) Vacca, Filomena (Rocco) Politi, Benny Riselli, Armando Riselli and Ascenza (Giovanni) Mollica. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Service was held at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls on Monday April 27th. Entombment followed at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Politi donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 29, 2020