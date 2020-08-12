It is with heavy hearts the family of Gino Tavano announces his passing at St. Catharines General Hospital, with his loving family by his side, on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved husband of 34 years to Kathy (Price) Tavano. Loving father of Andrea and Marlee Tavano. Cherished son of Maria and the late Tommaso Tavano. Dearly loved brother of Pina (the late Angelo) Ligotti, Vince (Tania), Joe (Kim) and Tommy Tavano and brother-in-law of Jim (Nancy), Gary (Cathie) and Scott (Holly) Price. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Gino had worked as a millwright at Arterra (formerly Vincor) for many years and enjoyed the great outdoors, especially fishing and boating, with his many friends who will remember him for his quick wit and sense of humour. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
Family and friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Gino, donations to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) would be appreciated by his family.