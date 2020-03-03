|
|
Peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Tufford Nursing Home in her 84th year. Predeceased by her husband Augusto Edo (2017). Loving mother of Sonia (Jerome) McDonald and Claudio (Angel). Dear nonna of Riley, Christina, Vanessa, Amelio, Bennett and Isabella. Sister of the late Domenico (Helen) Rossetto, Leone (late Antoinette) Rossetto, late Esterina Rossetto of Italy, Rosetta (Louis) Marchetto, late Armida Silvello. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Friday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or Autism Ontario would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 3, 2020