Passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved and cherished wife of 52 years to Salvatore 'Sam' and loving mother of Frank (Lisa) and Anne Marie (David) Salvador. Devoted Nonna of Anthony and Michela Bevilacqua, Nicholas and Daniel Salvador. She will be deeply missed by her sister and best friend, Lucia (the late Tom) Mancuso, Godson and nephew Frank (Jessica) Mancuso. Survived by her sisters-in-law Josephine Piazza, Maria DiBartolo (Charlie), brother-in-law Peter and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Filippo Scarpino and Anna (nee Scavo). Gina immigrated to Canada with her parents and sister in 1959, she attended NFCVI before starting her legal career of over 30 years, retiring from Broderick and Partners in December 2018. She was a dedicated Legal Assistant, known for her exceptionally high-level perfectionism, outstanding and meticulous organizational skills. Gina was, above all, a devoted wife, mother, Nonna (babysitter), sister and friend. She will be forever remembered for her never-ending love for her family, her love of gardening and her artful skill of being a peacemaker. Her legacy of love, devotion and family values are a treasured gift left to her family. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, for visiting Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m. Vigil prayers will be celebrated at 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Scapular Church, with a private family Rite of Entombment at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Gina, memorial contributions may be made to Lupus Canada, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com