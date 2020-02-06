|
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Michele. Loving mother of Maria and the late Chris (Anne) Fera. Cherished Nonna of Kristi (Mike) Cooper, Gabriel (Laura) Brutto, Olivia (Nick) Ierullo. Great-grandmother to Emmett and Kian. Luisa was loved by too many to ever be forgotten. Family and friends will be received at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Thursday, February 6th from 6-9 p.m. and Friday, February 7th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Vigil prayers will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 3 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Alfred Roman Catholic Church, 272 Vine St., St. Catharines on Saturday, February 8th at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 6, 2020