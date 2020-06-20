Luka TURKOVICH
In loving memory of our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on Father's Day. God saw you getting tired When cure was not to be So He closed His arms around you And whispered "Come with me." You didn't deserve What you went through So He gave you a rest, God's heaven must be beautiful For He only takes the best. Remembered forever in our hearts, Nick, Kathleen and family.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 20, 2020.
