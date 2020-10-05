Lydia DOLINSKI

Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded and comforted by her children, on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Niagara Gardens, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Valerie, Wayne (Tammy) and Brian (Tracy). Proud Nan of Kristina, Michael, Calvin and Evan. Survived by her siblings Anne, Walter and Rachel. Predeceased by brothers George, Alex, Nick and John. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born Lydia Woytuck near Cando, Saskatchewan on March 11, 1928, to Stephen and Telka Woytuck, Lydia spent most of her childhood on the family farm in Prongua, Saskatchewan. After the death of her birthmother during childbirth, Lydia, then the age of 2, was raised by Stephen and Mary Woytuck (Step-mother). Lydia finished high school in Saskatoon, and also gained a Diploma in Dressmaking from the Madeline School of Sewing in April 1947. Lydia then moved to Toronto where she applied those sewing skills as a Dressmaker in the Spadina and King area of Toronto. On November 5, 1949 Lydia married Michael Dolinski in St. Catharines at the Facer Street Baptist Church. Lydia and Michael were long-time members of Bethel Baptist Church in St. Catharines. Lydia was a dedicated wife, mom, grandmother, and extra-ordinary homemaker. Her cooking was always the centerpiece of family gatherings, and even for casual drop ins. Though it has been many years since she was able to prepare those feasts, they often - even now, become a topic of conversation among family and friends. Lydia was also a gifted seamstress, creating everything from wedding and bridesmaid dresses to draperies to tailored clothing for her daughter Valerie. Lydia shared her life with husband Michael for 52 years until his passing. They were in-separable, and together they shared a life devoted to their faith in God. And we are sure that they are reunited again. Since husband Michael's passing, Lydia lived a quiet life, enjoying get-togethers with her children, their spouses, and her four wonderful grandchildren. She will be deeply missed but always cherished. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will take place followed by burial at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca