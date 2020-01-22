|
Our lovely mom and oma, Lydia Jasinskas, passed away peacefully in her home early January 18, 2020. She was 88 years young and will be sorely missed by many, both here in Canada and Germany. Her passing has left her children, Helen and Lily, with incredible sadness as she brought so much joy to their lives. Her love of family was so present in everything that she did. Lydia was mother-in-law to Jamie and David and a proud and beloved oma to Katie, Ben, Aidan, Mackenzie, Liam and Renée. She was an incredible role model for all and found so much pleasure in hearing about everyone's successes and adventures from her rocking chair. She is predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Alex Jasinskas. Lydia/Tante Lydia held a special place in her heart for her husband's other two daughters and their families; Irene and (the late) Victor Strebul, and their children Julie, John and Jeff, and Liza and Bob Kaszanits and their children Tina, Rachel and Bobby. Lydia was born in Lithuania on September 6, 1931 and moved to Germany as a young child. She grew up on a small farm and later worked as an umbrella maker in Bremen. Lydia immigrated to Canada in 1964. She was a devoted member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Lydia loved to bake, cook, make sauerkraut, sew, knit, garden and shared these talents with others. We would like to thank: Dr. deWit and his team for their many years of excellent care, a special thank you to "Her, March of Dimes Girls", you know who you are, we cannot thank you enough for keeping our mom happy and healthy in her home these last years. Thanks as well to Dr. Dooler and the palliative team for their expertise and warmth in her last days at home, caring for all three of us so compassionately right to the end. Memorial visitation will be held at H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland, on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6 - 8 p.m. and at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 57 Griffith St., Welland, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. Pastor Jukka Saarinen will conduct the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Following the graveside committal, friends and family are invited to attend a luncheon in Lydia's honour at St. Matthew's. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Memorial fund or March of Dimes, Niagara Chapter would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020