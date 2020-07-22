On Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Gateway Haven, Wiarton, in her 98th year. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Jean, her loving husband, Lorne, siblings; Bill, Alex, Doug, Jim, George, Robert, sisters-in-law; Margaret and Ethel, and brothers-in-law; Ken and Bob. Loving mother to Cheryl (Tom) Twose, Bill (Cathy) and Rob. Beloved grandmother to Chris (Norma), Erin (Kelly), Matthew (Kayla), Sara (Ben), Greg, Emily and Meghan. Great-grandmother to Christopher, Jordan, Olivia, Alexander, and Ava. She will be missed by her sisters; Violet Warden, and Margaret Dickson, Brother Ken and sisters-in-law, Evelyn, Carol and Jean and many nieces and nephews. She was a dedicated volunteer for over 35 years, (into her 90s) at Dorchester Manor (now the Meadows of Dorchester) where she enjoyed dancing, singing and participating in other fun activities with the residents. On Canada Day in 2007 (Canada's 140th birthday) she received a certificate recognizing her as being a Good Canadian Citizen. Her Family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. VanDorp and the kind and caring staff at Gateway Haven. Memorial donations to McMaster University Medical Centre Blood Disorder Clinic or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service by invitation will take place at Fairview Cemetery, in Niagara Falls, Ontario Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com