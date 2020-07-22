My deepest sympathies go out to Lydia's family in this very sad time. I met Lydia while my mother was in Dorchester Manor. We sat and talked everyday and I visited her at her home. She was a very special lady and true friend. I will cherish my memories with her, and will miss her dearly. Hopefully she is looking down at us all and watching over us! Very sad loss!

Eileen Eberhardt

Friend