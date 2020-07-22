1/1
Lydia Jean (Hetherington) BRITT
On Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Gateway Haven, Wiarton, in her 98th year. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Jean, her loving husband, Lorne, siblings; Bill, Alex, Doug, Jim, George, Robert, sisters-in-law; Margaret and Ethel, and brothers-in-law; Ken and Bob. Loving mother to Cheryl (Tom) Twose, Bill (Cathy) and Rob. Beloved grandmother to Chris (Norma), Erin (Kelly), Matthew (Kayla), Sara (Ben), Greg, Emily and Meghan. Great-grandmother to Christopher, Jordan, Olivia, Alexander, and Ava. She will be missed by her sisters; Violet Warden, and Margaret Dickson, Brother Ken and sisters-in-law, Evelyn, Carol and Jean and many nieces and nephews. She was a dedicated volunteer for over 35 years, (into her 90s) at Dorchester Manor (now the Meadows of Dorchester) where she enjoyed dancing, singing and participating in other fun activities with the residents. On Canada Day in 2007 (Canada's 140th birthday) she received a certificate recognizing her as being a Good Canadian Citizen. Her Family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. VanDorp and the kind and caring staff at Gateway Haven. Memorial donations to McMaster University Medical Centre Blood Disorder Clinic or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service by invitation will take place at Fairview Cemetery, in Niagara Falls, Ontario Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Our deepest sympathy goes out to Lydia's family on her passing. We have been friends with Cheryl and Tom for many years, and have observed their care and devotion bestowed on Lydia. You both fought the good fight. May Lydia rest in peace. God bless.
Jeanne and Joe Steadman
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathies go out to Lydia's family in this very sad time. I met Lydia while my mother was in Dorchester Manor. We sat and talked everyday and I visited her at her home. She was a very special lady and true friend. I will cherish my memories with her, and will miss her dearly. Hopefully she is looking down at us all and watching over us! Very sad loss!
Eileen Eberhardt
Friend
July 22, 2020
On behalf of my sisters, Eileen Blanchfield (Paul), Betty Anne Collington and myself please accept our family’s sincere condolences. We fondly remember interacting especially with Margaret and Ken as well as others within your family as we grew up on Stamford Street. I’m sure you all treasure the memories you have of Lydia and hope you stay safe during these stressful times.
Dan Frail
Friend
