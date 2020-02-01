Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda SCHIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Louise SCHIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda Louise SCHIER Obituary
Our family sadly announces the passing of Lynda on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Douglas Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by parents, Anne (1991) and Hubert (2011) and brother Allen (2017). Survived by siblings Manny, Joanne Zuba (Don), Beth Pett (Colin), Thomas and niece and nephews Anna, Jake and Eric Pett, James and Patrick Schier. Also survived by aunts and uncles- Helen and Bryan Flanagan, Joan Weber, Rita Healy, Mary Gillen. Clan of cousins- Healy, Flanagan, Weber, Gillen, Schier, Reddon. Lynda had a lifelong passion for photography. She loved Halloween; her parties and decorations created many memories. Mostly, she loved spending time with her niece and nephews. Services entrusted to Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave. Fort Erie. Cremation has taken place, a Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Benner Funeral Home Chapel. A Reception Gathering to follow at Benner Funeral Services. If desired, donations to Hotel Dieu Shaver Rehabilitation Hospital in St. Catharines would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -