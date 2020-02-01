|
|
Our family sadly announces the passing of Lynda on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Douglas Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by parents, Anne (1991) and Hubert (2011) and brother Allen (2017). Survived by siblings Manny, Joanne Zuba (Don), Beth Pett (Colin), Thomas and niece and nephews Anna, Jake and Eric Pett, James and Patrick Schier. Also survived by aunts and uncles- Helen and Bryan Flanagan, Joan Weber, Rita Healy, Mary Gillen. Clan of cousins- Healy, Flanagan, Weber, Gillen, Schier, Reddon. Lynda had a lifelong passion for photography. She loved Halloween; her parties and decorations created many memories. Mostly, she loved spending time with her niece and nephews. Services entrusted to Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave. Fort Erie. Cremation has taken place, a Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Benner Funeral Home Chapel. A Reception Gathering to follow at Benner Funeral Services. If desired, donations to Hotel Dieu Shaver Rehabilitation Hospital in St. Catharines would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020