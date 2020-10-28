Passed away peacefully at St. Catharines General Hospital on Monday October 26, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Dean Glendenning for 47 years. Dearly loved mother of Kirk (Lindsay), Steven and Erin. Loving grandma of Alice Bruce, Iain and Isla Glendenning. Dear sister of Alan (Audrey)Taylor. Cherished sister-in-law of Brian Glendenning. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Frank Taylor. Lynda was a chartered member of the Chippawa Lioness Club and leaves behind many friends to cherish her memory. Cremation has taken place. Family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday October 31, 2020 at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. visiting from 1 pm to 4 pm. Under current pandemic conditions, regulations have been set in place that limit the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing (visit thebao.ca
or call funeral home for further information). As attendance for visitation and service is limited, attendees must pre-register at https://www.morseandson.com/memorials/lynda-glendenning/4373759/index.php
. A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Chippawa at a later date. In memory of Lynda, donations to Women's Place would be appreciated by her family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com