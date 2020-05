June 7, 1988 passed April 24, 2020 To our beautiful daughter Lyndsey Jean Caron. It is with deep sorrow we have to say goodbye to such a beautiful girl. Find peace in your new Journey until we can meet again. You will forever be missed by your beautiful boy Jemal, mom and dad, as well as the Caron family, the Hales family, the McTrivish family and many friends. R.I.P



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store