Passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital in her 70th year. Beloved wife of Jim for 25 years. Loving stepmother of Kim and Karen (Rich). Step Nana of Mason, Haydon, Madison and Hannah. Lynn worked at General Motors for 30 years. Following her retirement, she enjoyed her winters with Jim in Anna Maria Island in Florida. Special thanks to the staff at the St Catharines General Hospital and the Alzheimer Society for their excellent care and concern. At Lynn's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation will take place. If so desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca