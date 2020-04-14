Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Glover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Glover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Glover Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Lynn Glover of St. Catharines announce her passing on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 64. She is predeceased by her parents Donald and Betty Glover. Lynn will be remembered by her brother Brian (Janet), niece Sarah (Will), nephew Scott (Taylor) and great-niece and great-nephews. She will be missed by her close friends and those that knew her through various social groups. Lynn enjoyed surrounding herself with nature by hiking and bird watching in different locations across the province. A private gathering for family and close friends will take place at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Lynn are asked to consider the Bruce Trail Conservancy.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -