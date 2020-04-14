|
It is with great sadness that the family of Lynn Glover of St. Catharines announce her passing on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 64. She is predeceased by her parents Donald and Betty Glover. Lynn will be remembered by her brother Brian (Janet), niece Sarah (Will), nephew Scott (Taylor) and great-niece and great-nephews. She will be missed by her close friends and those that knew her through various social groups. Lynn enjoyed surrounding herself with nature by hiking and bird watching in different locations across the province. A private gathering for family and close friends will take place at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Lynn are asked to consider the Bruce Trail Conservancy.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 14, 2020