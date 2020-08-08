1/
Lynn (Martin) Haalstra
Peacefully, at home, Lynn went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Lynn Haalstra beloved wife of the late Maynard Haalstra for 50 years. Loving Mom to Margaret Kamping (Brian) and Edna Hessels (David). Proud and loving grandma of Haley (Travis), Keeshia, Victoria, and Danielle. Lovingly remembered by her sister Donna Haalstra, brothers Ron, Bill, and Bob Martin and their families. Sadly missed by the Haalstra family. The family will gather at Woodlawn Cemetery, Dunnville for funeral services (In keeping with Covid-19 protocols outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 persons socially distanced). Memorial donations to the Dunnville Christian School or Breast Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 8, 2020.
