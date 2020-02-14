Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
MORSE & SON EVENT CENTRE
5929 Main Street
On February 10, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospice at the age of 71 years. Mother of Sue Blair (Arthur), Jennifer Zetter (Bryan) and Hayley Warden. Grandmother of Cassidy Smith and Jayce Robitaille. Sister of Karrel Glynn (Michael) and Charles Blair (Marlene). Aunt of Shawn and Jason Glynn and Joshua Blair. Lynn is predeceased by her parents Charles and Lola Blair, husband Victor Warden and daughter Christina Warden. Family will receive friends for a celebration of life at the MORSE & SON EVENT CENTRE 5929 Main Street on Tuesday, February 18th from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Hospice, Hamilton or to Project Share. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com "If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred... minus one day so I never have to live without you." -A.A. Milne-
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 14, 2020
