peacefully passed away on May 30, 2020, at the age of 89, with her loving daughter at her side. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched. Arrangements entrusted to MORGAN FUNERAL HOME, 415 Regent St., Niagara-on-the-Lake. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations to the IOOF Seniors Homes Inc., 10 Brooks St., Barrie, would be greatly appreciated. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 4, 2020.
