Mac DITTRICK

Passed away with his loving family by his side on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Joan for 69 years. Cherished father of Wayne (Joan) Dittrick, David (Donna) Dittrick, Delena (Peter) Belanger and Robert ( Angela) Dittrick. Loving Poppa of Adrienne (Brad), Matthew (Krista), Ian (Rebecca), Justine (Leanne), Shawna (Matthew), Andrew and Deanna. Special great grandfather of 11 great grandchildren. Mac will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated by the family. On-line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 29, 2020.