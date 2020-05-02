Passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020, in her 88th year. It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Madeline will be dearly missed by her children Richard (Heike) Twomey, Debra (Miller) MacEwen, John (Lynda) Twomey, Lori (Wayne) Ross, Brian (Raelene) Twomey, Kim (Dan) Raby, her step-children Dan (Bev) Wilson, Cheryl (Ted) Genge, David Wilson, Lori (John) Larsen, her 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by her brother Bernie (Audrey) McCaskie, sister Marion (Everett) Newans, sister-in-laws Jean McCaskie and Betty McCaskie, along with many other extended family members. Madeline was predeceased by her husbands William Twomey (1976) and Roger Wilson (2011) and her brothers Bill (Jean), Fred (Evelyn), Raymond, Walter, and Art (Lee) McCaskie. The family would like to thank the in-home health care professionals for their loving support. A celebration of Madeline's life will be confirmed at a later date when family and friends can gather and share fond memories. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in Madeline's memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home, Peterborough, ON.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 2, 2020.