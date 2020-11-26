1/1
Madeline I. IRVINE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madeline Irvine (nee Crowther) was born in 1921 in Fonthill, Ontario. Loving mother to Warren Irvine of St. Catharines and Marilyn Solomonson of Seattle; devoted wife of George E. Irvine who passed away in 2017. Madeline is survived by her brother Douglas Crowther and was predeceased by her brother Bill. She lived a full and happy 99 years, dividing her time among St. Catharines, Detroit, and Muskoka. Madeline still lived independently in her own home and had driven her Mercedes "Big Blue" until 2019. She brought much joy to her family and friends and heaven is now shining a little brighter. Madeline's was a life well-lived and deserving of celebration. She passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 in St. Catharines. In lieu of flowers, Madeline and her family would appreciate a donation to any one of the many local charities she supported: Community Care, St. Columba Anglican Church, or the Niagara Health System.Madeline has been cremated and will be interred at Christ Church Anglican Cemetery in McNab. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passfield Mortuary Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved