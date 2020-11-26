Madeline Irvine (nee Crowther) was born in 1921 in Fonthill, Ontario. Loving mother to Warren Irvine of St. Catharines and Marilyn Solomonson of Seattle; devoted wife of George E. Irvine who passed away in 2017. Madeline is survived by her brother Douglas Crowther and was predeceased by her brother Bill. She lived a full and happy 99 years, dividing her time among St. Catharines, Detroit, and Muskoka. Madeline still lived independently in her own home and had driven her Mercedes "Big Blue" until 2019. She brought much joy to her family and friends and heaven is now shining a little brighter. Madeline's was a life well-lived and deserving of celebration. She passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 in St. Catharines. In lieu of flowers, Madeline and her family would appreciate a donation to any one of the many local charities she supported: Community Care, St. Columba Anglican Church, or the Niagara Health System.Madeline has been cremated and will be interred at Christ Church Anglican Cemetery in McNab. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca