Peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls, Ontario on November 21, 2020 at the age of 105. Predeceased by her husband Howard (1972). Sadly missed by her son David (Marilyn) and her daughter Mary Jane. Beloved grandmother to Anson (Nicole) Bond, Bryce Hammond and Caitlin Hammond. Maddy became a registered nurse in 1937 in Montreal and joined the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps in 1941 as a Lieutenant Nursing Sister in England and Italy. Her ship was torpedoed and sunk in the Mediterranean Sea while enroute to Italy and they were rescued by the Monterey. Maddy spent the balance of the war tending to the wounded and "holding the hands of dying young men who should have been at school". Maddy met Howard on a blind date in 1950 and were married soon after. She worked as a RN up until her retirement in 1979 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. In her retirement, Maddy enjoyed travelling. A special thank-you to Dr. Dec and the nurses and support staff at the Greater Niagara General Hospital as well as the staff and residences at Stamford Estates for their care and compassion. In keeping with Maddy's wishes, cremation and a private service will take place at a later date. Donations to Stamford Presbyterian Church or a charity of one's choice
would be appreciated.