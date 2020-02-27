|
|
Sunday, February 23, 2020 in her 97th year. Mother of John (Kathie), George, Chuck, and Carolyn McGann. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her siblings John (Jean), Frank (Rose), Pat (Sue), Joe (Kay), Andy (Helen) and Catherine Wiebe (John). Also predeceased by her husband George Murray, Sr. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Graveside service, Thursday, February 27, at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 27, 2020