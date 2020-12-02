1/1
Manfred MARTENS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 78 with his wife, Candy by his side. Beloved husband of Candy for 26 years. Loving step-father to Joseph Erb. Dear brother to the late Horst Martens (Erika) and Inge Muller and brother-in-law to the late Joseph Muller. Dear brother-in-law to Winston Nutbrown, Rena Harrison (the late Wendell), Galen (Margaret) Nutbrown, Barb Michaud (Philippe) and the late Gene Michaud. Fred will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews from the Niagara area, Guelph and Quebec. He was a dedicated firefighter for the city of St. Catharines for 33 years. He also worked part-time for Brinks Security for 25 years. He will be remembered for the loving time that he and Candy spent in Florida after he retired, as well as the many friends there, like a second family. In keeping with Fred's wishes, funeral arrangements have been entrusted with the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, 905-937-4444. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lincoln Humane Society in memory of Fred's love for animals. Online Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Darte Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Maney was a quiet Man. A GOOD Frontline Firefighter and like to share a chuckle or two. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Martens Family at this time. RIP Manfred...God Bless
Bobby McLaren
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved