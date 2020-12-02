Passed away peacefully at St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 78 with his wife, Candy by his side. Beloved husband of Candy for 26 years. Loving step-father to Joseph Erb. Dear brother to the late Horst Martens (Erika) and Inge Muller and brother-in-law to the late Joseph Muller. Dear brother-in-law to Winston Nutbrown, Rena Harrison (the late Wendell), Galen (Margaret) Nutbrown, Barb Michaud (Philippe) and the late Gene Michaud. Fred will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews from the Niagara area, Guelph and Quebec. He was a dedicated firefighter for the city of St. Catharines for 33 years. He also worked part-time for Brinks Security for 25 years. He will be remembered for the loving time that he and Candy spent in Florida after he retired, as well as the many friends there, like a second family. In keeping with Fred's wishes, funeral arrangements have been entrusted with the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, 905-937-4444. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lincoln Humane Society in memory of Fred's love for animals. Online Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com