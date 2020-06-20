It is with heart breaking sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Manley Horton on June 16, 2020 in his 87th year. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Judy, his children; Keith, Susan, Daryl and Craig, his grandchildren; Nathan, Scarlette and Zoey, his sister Wilma and his extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his mother Lois and father Willoughby, brother Inman, sisters Marilyn and Nora. Manley was skilled millright and could fix almost anything. He had many interests and a passion for motorcycles, golf and music. Always playing his guitar and banjo. Bluegrass music was his favorite. Manley was an active member of Holy Face of Jesus Church and had been an active member of the Welland County Motorcycle Club for many years. He will be fondly remembered. Manley's family send their sincerest thanks to the staff at the Welland Hospital and the Hamilton General Hospital for their outstanding care. Funeral mass will be at Holy Face of Jesus Church in St. Catherine's June 22, 2020 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Welland. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Autism Ontario Niagara Chapter.



