Manley Derwin Horton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Manley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heart breaking sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Manley Horton on June 16, 2020 in his 87th year. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Judy, his children; Keith, Susan, Daryl and Craig, his grandchildren; Nathan, Scarlette and Zoey, his sister Wilma and his extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his mother Lois and father Willoughby, brother Inman, sisters Marilyn and Nora. Manley was skilled millright and could fix almost anything. He had many interests and a passion for motorcycles, golf and music. Always playing his guitar and banjo. Bluegrass music was his favorite. Manley was an active member of Holy Face of Jesus Church and had been an active member of the Welland County Motorcycle Club for many years. He will be fondly remembered. Manley's family send their sincerest thanks to the staff at the Welland Hospital and the Hamilton General Hospital for their outstanding care. Funeral mass will be at Holy Face of Jesus Church in St. Catherine's June 22, 2020 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Welland. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Autism Ontario Niagara Chapter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved