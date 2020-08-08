Manley McARTHUR

Passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 7, at Eventide Home at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Shirley for 63 years, Devoted father of Ron and Lynn (Reg) Trottier. Adored grandfather of Kylea (Hoss) and Kurtis (Yuli) and four great grandchildren. Dear brother of seven brothers and four sisters. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank every worker at the Eventide Home and a special thanks to Major Renne for all of their love and care. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME; 5917 Main St. Cremation has taken place. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Salvation Army, Eventide Home. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com