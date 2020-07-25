1/2
Marcel Edward Boisvert
Peacefully, at Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital, on July 22, 2020, in his 81st year. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Audrey (Golob), his children Simone (Mike) Phelan, Tim (Katherine) and Tom (Teri-Lynn) Boisvert, grandchildren Ben (Mary) and Nick Phelan, Olivia, Owen and Sara Boisvert, and Ryan and Evan Boisvert, and great-grandchildren Andrew and Hope Phelan. He is also survived by his brother John (Marie) Boisvert, sister Cecile (Jerry) Murray, brother-in-law John (Lois) Golob, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the health care providers at the Hamilton General, Niagara Health System and Hotel Dieu Shaver, especially those involved with the transfer to Hotel Dieu Shaver. Your kindness will not be forgotten. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Grandpa, you will be missed!

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the Phelan and Boisvert families at this sad time. Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Love Brenda Niles
Brenda L Niles
Friend
July 25, 2020
Our love and sympathy to Audrey and all of the Boisvert family.
Former neighbours,
Paul and Laurette Moore.
Paul and Laurette Moore
Friend
July 25, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences to the entire Boisvert family. May God comfort you at this difficult time.

Jeff and Anita Friesen
Jeff Friesen
Friend
