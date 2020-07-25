Peacefully, at Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital, on July 22, 2020, in his 81st year. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Audrey (Golob), his children Simone (Mike) Phelan, Tim (Katherine) and Tom (Teri-Lynn) Boisvert, grandchildren Ben (Mary) and Nick Phelan, Olivia, Owen and Sara Boisvert, and Ryan and Evan Boisvert, and great-grandchildren Andrew and Hope Phelan. He is also survived by his brother John (Marie) Boisvert, sister Cecile (Jerry) Murray, brother-in-law John (Lois) Golob, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the health care providers at the Hamilton General, Niagara Health System and Hotel Dieu Shaver, especially those involved with the transfer to Hotel Dieu Shaver. Your kindness will not be forgotten. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Grandpa, you will be missed!



