Gadreau, Marcelle, of Welland Ontario peacefully passed away this morning on February 28 at the age of 78 unexpectedly she reunited with her loving husband of 57 years. With fond and loving memories, Mom is remembered by her Children, Laurent (Christine) Linda (Tracey), Nancy (Ted). Her Grandchildren, Christopher (Michelle), Chelsey (Tommy) and little cupcake. Daughter of the late Marcel and Alma Gadreau. Dear sister of Larry (Brenda) and sister-in-law of Marcel (Denise). Cousin, Aunt, and Great-Aunt to all the wonderful nieces and nephews both in Ontario and Quebec. With the endearment of her love; her grace, strength, and courage she has sewn into every one of our hearts an everlasting love. Mom, you were not only the glue you were the super glue that will forever keep us all together. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Parish Community of St. Kevin, 303 Niagara Street, Welland on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at the Meridian Community Centre, 1000 Meridian Way, Fonthill from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. where food and refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers, a Tribute Gift in memory of Marcelle Gadreau can be made to the Walker Cancer Centre in St. Catharines on their website https://niagarahealthfoundation.com/Ways-to-Give/Donate-Now.aspx Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 3, 2020
