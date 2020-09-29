Marcello CARNIELLO

Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the age 83. Beloved husband of Onorina for 60 years. Loving father of Robert (Janet) and Claudio (Kelly) Carniello. Caring Nonno of Michael, Christopher, Nick and Stephanie Carniello. Bisnonno of Aiden, Ella and Liam Carniello. Dear brother of the late Lui (Grace) Carniello, Anna (Alfredo) Barbirolo and Angelo (Giuseppina) Carniello. Brother-in-law of Maria Burlo, Melina (Mario) Serafin, the late Gino (Bruna) Burlo and Artemio (Claudia) Burlo. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Lino and Eleonora Carniello. Marcello was a member of the Brick and Allied Craft Union of Canada for over 60 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and traveling to his trailer in North Bay to go fishing. The family would like to thank the Staff and Doctors at Greater Niagara General Hospital for the wonderful care he received while in their care. Cremation has taken place. Marcello's family would love nothing more than to share his life and times with you, but in accordance with the current pandemic restrictions, a private visitation and service (face masks must be worn) will be held, with interment of his cremated remains at Fairview Cemetery. Those who wish to attend may contact a member of his family for information. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. A livestream feed of the service will be available at facebook.com/morseandson
on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to Heart Niagara. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com