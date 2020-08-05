60, was killed on July 29, 2020 in Niagara-on-the-Lake in an automobile accident. Daughter of the late John (1975) and Marcia (2009), she is survived by her husband John, her three brothers; Hal (Kim), Jay (Jan), Tim (Bonnie), her three children; Adam (Brianne), Ransom (Whitney), Jay (Samantha), and her six grandchildren; Ransom, Merritt, Easton, Callie, Malcolm, and Levi. She was an unbelievable wife, mother, nana, sister, and friend. Her love for her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, was evident to all who knew her, and compelled her to continually find ways to love those around her. During her life, Liz gave much of her free time to supporting women that were escaping abuse and recovering from addiction. She directed proceeds from her businesses to organizations that fought human trafficking, and she would often spend hours a day praying, talking, crying, and laughing with friends when they needed help through dark times or wanted to celebrate milestones and victories. Liz was a gifted and celebrated interior designer. She found outlets for her incredible creativity in everything she did, including in Refuge Antiques & Giftery, a beloved store in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and in her unique sense of style, her jewelry designs, her poetry, her sense of humour, and play time with her grandchildren. Liz and John and their sons moved to Niagara-on-the-Lake from Toronto in 1991 and never looked back. She loved her adopted hometown, and her positive impact and legacy can be felt through her visionary work as a Co-Founder of The Village neighbourhood and the cherished Farmers' Market and SupperMarket community events, as well as her invaluable behind the scenes efforts helping John with his role on the important work of creating the Landscape of Nations memorial at Queenston Heights, and the Voices of Freedom park in Old Town. Her favourite place and refuge was the family cottage in Ridgeway, where she would find rest and peace with John, and laughter and fun with her children and grandchildren. There she designed beautiful spaces for her family to relax, create, and enjoy one another's company. It is impossible for her family to express just how much she will be missed. A private Funeral Service for family will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a location and on a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joy Smith Foundation and/or Rising Angels. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com