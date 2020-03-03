Home

More Obituaries for Margaret GOURLAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann (Callan) GOURLAY

Margaret Ann (Callan) GOURLAY Obituary
Peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital in her 78th year. Beloved wife of Andrew for 52 years. Loving mother of Jim, Charles, Scott (Stephanie). Dear grandmother of Mackenzie-Anne, Kirsty, Alexander, Andrew, Abbigail. Survived by siblings Robin (Valerie), Alaister (Sandra) and predeceased by Bill (Terry) and Peter (Sandra). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Margaret was a Registered Nurse, training in Royal Victoria in Glasgow and Eastern District Maternity Hospital. Special thanks to Ruth. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 3, 2020
