Cote, Margaret It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edith Margaret Cote at the age of 81.Margaret will be missed by her children Dawna Morin, Wallace Graves, and Tracy Vlasic (Craig), as well as her grandchildren Dollard D. Morin, Crystal Morin, Angel Nicholls (Adam), and Craig J. Vlasic (Laura). She will also be missed by her adopted sister Linda Fraser, her step-grandchildren Amanda Portak (Mario) and Amelia Morin. She is lovingly known as GiGi to her great-grandchildren Dante and Eli Portak, Isabella Nicholls and Garret Vlasic. All of Margaret's grand-babies were the apple of her eye. Margaret is also an honorary GiGi to Jane Kennedy who she loved as one of her own. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Margaret was predeceased by her parents George and Bessie Graves, her sisters Nelda Kepecz, Elva Charrette and Hazel Thibault, her son-in-law Dollard H. Morin and her former husband Omer Cote. Margaret loved life, looked forward to spending time with her family, was an animal lover especially cats, made people laugh by her off the wall comments, was known as a second Mom to many of her nieces and nephews, and attended church at Christian Life Assembly In Port Colborne. Margaret's desires were to meet the newest member of the family Garret, take a ride to the country home where Crystal moved to, hug all of her family and to eat a delicious hamburger. Unfortunately these did not happened due to Covid and her being admitted to the hospital at the end of March. Margaret received amazing care at Niagara General Hospital, especially from nurse Kevin whom she referred to the most. Thank you to nurse Caroline for being with her in the final moment. We all are eternally grateful. Margaret will be put to rest at a private family service at Pleasantview Funeral Home. A celebration of Life is tentatively planned for August 7, 2020 at Christian Life Assembly in Port Colborne, with details to follow. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Heart and Stoke Foundation, Diabetes Association or the Niagara General Hospital in Honour of (Edith) Margaret Cote. Please share your condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 29, 2020.