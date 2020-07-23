1/1
Margaret COUSINEAU
COUSINEAU, Margaret (nee Pederson) Passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Vern Cousineau (2002). Cherished mother of Deborah (Mike) McDonald, Larry (Karen) and the late Wayne Cousineau. Loving grandma of Bradley (Ashley) and Sean (Sandra) and great-grandma to Aidan, Finn and Hailey. Grandma Margaret is also loved by Larry's extended family Kim (Scott) and Kristin (Mike) and their children. Dearest sister of Lois Fiore (Anthony), Mel Pederson (Loretta) and Ginger Marchese (John). Treasured companion of Ross Williams. Sister-in-law, cousin, aunt and friend of many. Predeceased by her mother Ethel Smith and father Melvin Pederson. Margaret's life personified love, joy, gratitude and hope. Her life sparkled with positive energy. Cremation has taken place. Interment at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. In memory of Margaret, donations may be made to your charity of choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
July 23, 2020
Mel and Loretta,
We were saddened to hear about the loss of your sister/sister-in-law.
Our prayers of peace and comfort to you and all your family in the time ahead.
God Bless, we miss you both
Kevin and Jeannie
Huntsville, ON
Kevin & Jeannie
Friend
July 23, 2020
Old friend from the hotel years
Patrick Borelli
July 23, 2020
Mom, Words can describe how much we miss and love you. The whole family has come together to help support us through this very,very hard time. You were and still are loved by so many, and will never, ever, ever be forgotten and will be loved to eternity. Hopefully we can all learn valuable life lessons from loving ways. Rest in peace mom.......
larry cousineau
Son
