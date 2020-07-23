Margaret COUSINEAU

COUSINEAU, Margaret (nee Pederson) Passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Vern Cousineau (2002). Cherished mother of Deborah (Mike) McDonald, Larry (Karen) and the late Wayne Cousineau. Loving grandma of Bradley (Ashley) and Sean (Sandra) and great-grandma to Aidan, Finn and Hailey. Grandma Margaret is also loved by Larry's extended family Kim (Scott) and Kristin (Mike) and their children. Dearest sister of Lois Fiore (Anthony), Mel Pederson (Loretta) and Ginger Marchese (John). Treasured companion of Ross Williams. Sister-in-law, cousin, aunt and friend of many. Predeceased by her mother Ethel Smith and father Melvin Pederson. Margaret's life personified love, joy, gratitude and hope. Her life sparkled with positive energy. Cremation has taken place. Interment at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. In memory of Margaret, donations may be made to your charity of choice
