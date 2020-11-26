1/1
Margaret DAVIDSON
Peacefully passed away into the arms of Jesus on October 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her residence at the age of 76. Family was so important to Margaret. Beloved wife of Bill for 57 years. Cherished mother of Shawn (the late Jim), Blake (Christine) and Heather. Loving Nana of Jade (Julius), Katerina (Adam), Abigail (Jon), Chase (Taylor), Brooke, Dylan ( Jenaya), Bailey (Stephanie), and Danny. GiGi to Ezra, Gabriel, Josiah, Alexis, Grayson, Alayah, Lucy and Charles. She is survived by her brother Ben (June) Hiebert. Sister-in-law of Jack (Dina) Davidson, Jeanette Davidson, Alice (Gerry) Baltus, Naomi (Bob) Hotson, Cheryle Davidson and K.R. (Gail) Davidson. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Those who knew Margaret would all say how special she made them feel. She touched many people's lives. The funeral service can be viewed at dartefuneralhome.com by finding Margaret's obituary and clicking on the video link below. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Village of Hope Mwanza (VOH Mwanza): A Children's Orphanage. https://vohafrica.com/donate/ On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
