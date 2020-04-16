|
Plyley, Margaret Donna On Tuesday, April 14th at home, after a graceful courageous battle, Margaret Donna Plyley passed away peacefully in her 87th year, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife to the late Donald (2011), cherished mother of Judy (Sterling) Wood and Susan (Matt) Ward. Loving granny of Karlene (Kyle) McCumber and Lacey (Chris Sawatsky) Willmott, and great grandson Campbell McCumber. Also step grandmother to Patrick (Sarah) Wood, Jody (Tony) Houle, Cathy (John) Ward and Tim (Sara) Ward and their children. Margaret is survived by her sister Marlene Woehl and sister-in-law Gert Biggins. Predeceased by her parents Lillian and Frederick Woehl, brothers Allen, Russell, and Buddy, sister Helen Barich and brother-in-law John Plyley. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and treasured friends. A long-time resident and community supporter of Stevensville, Margaret spent her working years at Horton Steel and the family business Ridgemount Quarries. She was a charter member of Faith Reformed Church in Black Creek where she was involved in Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, the quilting circle, women's programs, and took pride in leading the annual bazaar. She loved God, family, friends, her "back 40" yard, Maple Island and her garden. She used the bounty therefrom to touch so many. Several weeks ago we were faced with being unable to visit her in the hospital due to COVID, so we were able to arrange to bring her home for the rest of her days thanks to the outstanding support from Dr. Che, the Paramed nurses and Bayshore personal support workers, for which we will be forever grateful. At her request cremation has taken place. Williams Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements with a celebration of life at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to Faith Reformed Church, 3605 Black Creek Road, Stevensville Ontario, L0S 1S0 or a would be appreciated. You are invited to share condolences to the family or fond memories of Margaret at www.williamsfuneralservices.ca.
