It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Margaret Dorothy (nee Pedlar) Jackson at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday October 5, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late George Jackson Sr. (1998). Pre-deceased by her parents Gordon and Jane (nee Duffy) Pedlar. Loving step-mother to George (the late Joanne 2006) Jackson Jr. and the late Gary (2011) (Jackie) Jackson and Stonewall (Kim) Jackson. Caring step-grandmother to Brian Jackson, Matthew Jackson and Chris (Sonia) Bateman, Trudy Long and Robert Bateman. Dear step-great-grandmother to Nick (Melissa) MacDonald, Jordynn Bateman, Damian Long, Christina Long, Kirsten MacRae and Matthew Bateman. Step-great-great-grandmother to Abigail MacDonald, Jackson and Meredith and Emerson MacRae. Margaret was a devoted wife who loved travelling with her husband George and did everything she could for him once he became ill. She graduated from NFCVI and went on to graduate from McMaster University. Margaret pursued a career in teaching which culminated in her being the head of the Commercial Department at NFCVI. She enjoyed curling, golf, lawn bowling, travel and the theatre. Margaret was devoted to the church. She was the treasurer at Morrison United Church for many years and then joined Stamford Lane United Church when Morrison United Church closed down. She especially enjoyed days out with her closest friends, whether at the Shaw Festival or dinner and a show at the Casino. Margaret will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Margaret's family would love nothing more than to share her life and times with you, but in accordance with the current pandemic restrictions, a private visitation and graveside service (face masks must be worn) will be held, with interment at Fairview Cemetery. A Celebration of her life will take place at a later date when restrictions allow. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to Stamford Lane United Church. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com