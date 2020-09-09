Passed away peacefully at Royal Rose Retirement Home in Welland on Saturday September 5, 2020 at the age of 96. Cherished 'Aunt Duck' of Carolyn Szacas (Steve), Claudia Sayers (Al), Cathryn Smart, Michael Piper (Alan), the late Tim Piper, and Mary Kaye. Loving great-aunt of Ryan and Tim Szacas, the late Carrie Szacas, Zafri Mollon (Christine), Tahira Mollon (Rob), Eric Sayers (Liz), and Laura Sayers. She will be dearly missed by Bianca and Ava Bisson. Dear sister of Carolyn Mottola. Predeceased by her brothers Chester, John, and Frank Mottola and her sisters Julie Piper and Louise Smart. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visitation Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 1:30 pm at the funeral home, with the Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In honour of Margaret's memory, donations made to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com