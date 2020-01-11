|
On Monday January 6th, 2020 at the Chelsey Park Residence, London, Ontario. Predeceased by cherished husband Norman and twin sister Lucy Miller. Dearly loved mother of Robert David and spouse Patricia Cox, Janet Reid Chong and her husband Edwin. Devoted grandmother of Andrea Louise, Ashley Elizabeth, Norman Wilson and Martin Edwin. Great-grandmother of Trent, Elise and Capella, Hudson, Avery and Riley. Mrs. Farrington was a longtime member of St. Saviour's Anglican Church, Queenston, and various organizations such as the Nature Club and the Women's Institute. Mrs. Farrington was a registered nurse and midwife, working in several hospitals in England and caring for many soldiers during World War II. After moving to Canada, she worked at Niagara Falls General Hospital for many years, specializing in the care of newborn and pre-mature infants. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place on January 25, 2020 at 3pm at Needham Funeral Service (520 Dundas Street, London Ontario). The interment of the cremated remains will take place in England at a later date. In Memoriam contributions to the World Wildlife Federation www.worldwildlife.org would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Needham Funeral Service of London, Ontario.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 11, 2020