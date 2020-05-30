Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 at R.H. Lawson Eventide Home at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Ronald "Slim" Fiegehen. Dearly loved mum of Lesley Jacobson, Paula Davison, Laurene (Don)Miller, Donna (Doug) Mudford and the late Cindy Rose. Cherished grandmother of Leticia, Pam, Mathew, Tyler (Lesley) Tara, Amber (Paula) Jason, Kurtis, Bradley (Laurene) and Ronnie (Donna). Great-grandmother "GG" to 17. Predeceased by her sisters Ena and Doreen in Aberdeen, Scotland. She now passes the torch as the matriarch of the Sinclair clan to her well-deserved brother Douglas James. She will be fondly remembered by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Scotland, England, and brother-in-law Lionel Fiegehen in Australia. She was known to many as the "Angel Lady". Many people that crossed her path were presented with an angel made by her loving hands of beads and semi-precious stones. Her love of crafts was never ending -quilting, knitting, beading, card making, embroidery and cross stitch to name a few. It gave her great joy to see the delight on people's faces when presented with one of her creations. A thank you and smile was payment enough. A fun-loving person with an infectious smile and a zest for life. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Much gratitude to all the support and care given from staff and caregivers at Eventide Home. A special thank you to Major Renee Clarke whose kind words and hugs meant so much. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers those who wish to may make a donation to the local food bank or a charity of choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.