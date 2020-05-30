Margaret "GEM" FIEGEHEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 at R.H. Lawson Eventide Home at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Ronald "Slim" Fiegehen. Dearly loved mum of Lesley Jacobson, Paula Davison, Laurene (Don)Miller, Donna (Doug) Mudford and the late Cindy Rose. Cherished grandmother of Leticia, Pam, Mathew, Tyler (Lesley) Tara, Amber (Paula) Jason, Kurtis, Bradley (Laurene) and Ronnie (Donna). Great-grandmother "GG" to 17. Predeceased by her sisters Ena and Doreen in Aberdeen, Scotland. She now passes the torch as the matriarch of the Sinclair clan to her well-deserved brother Douglas James. She will be fondly remembered by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Scotland, England, and brother-in-law Lionel Fiegehen in Australia. She was known to many as the "Angel Lady". Many people that crossed her path were presented with an angel made by her loving hands of beads and semi-precious stones. Her love of crafts was never ending -quilting, knitting, beading, card making, embroidery and cross stitch to name a few. It gave her great joy to see the delight on people's faces when presented with one of her creations. A thank you and smile was payment enough. A fun-loving person with an infectious smile and a zest for life. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Much gratitude to all the support and care given from staff and caregivers at Eventide Home. A special thank you to Major Renee Clarke whose kind words and hugs meant so much. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers those who wish to may make a donation to the local food bank or a charity of choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved