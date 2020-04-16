Home

Passed away peacefully at the Port Colborne General Hospital on April 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her husband Donald and daughter Joyce. Loving Mother of Patricia Letourneau (Edward) and Diane Fournier. Loving Grandmother to Chrys Fraipont (Tyler) and Alicia Cowal (Mike), and Great- Grandmother to Quynn, Elliott, Kinsley and Milly. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family service held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 16, 2020
