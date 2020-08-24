1/
Margaret I. BESSEY
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Margaret, on Friday August 21, 2020, with her loving family by her side, in her 91st year. Loving wife of the late Donald Bessey (2009). Beloved mother of Don (Donna), Dave (Karen), Cindy DeGiuli (Kevin Gostlow) (the late Joe) and Barb Juliani (late Bob). Proud and loving Nannie of Don (Danielle) Bessey, Lori (Mark) Wainman, Jordan (Jeff) Long and Erin Juliani, Joseph (Stephanie) and Michael DeGiuli and Ryan and Kyle Bond, great Nannie to Hannah and Avery Juliani, Jarod Long, Taylor, Kayla and Curtis Wainman and Austin Bessey. Great-great Nannie to Jackson Wainman. Survived by her sister-in-law Beverly Bessey. Predeceased by her sisters Betty and Rachel. She will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Margaret's wishes, a private family service and burial will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to McMaster Children's Hospital, or to Brain Injury Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared on www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 24, 2020.
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
