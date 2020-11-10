It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alison Jones, age 56, on November 7, 2020 at the ICU Hamilton General. Her life was a gift to all who knew her. Her smile contagious. Her love of family and friends unparalleled. Predeceased by her brother Alex Jones, Alison is the beloved daughter of Anne and Billy Jones of St. Catharines. Cherished sister to Rita (Miles) Ellis, Anne (Troy) Thorne, Bill Jones, Katharine (Jim) Martinson, Jude (Erika) Loffelmann-Jones. Alison was the best aunt to her 13 nieces and nephews, often beating them at bowling and threatening to eat their socks. Oliver, Cameron, Emily, Cassandra, Jackie, Brent, Carly, Hayley, Nick, Curtis, Brandon, Abby and Simon - she adored them all. She loved her great nieces and nephews, Xavier, Sawyer, Maverick, Phoenix and Sloane "to the moon and back". Here on earth and in Heaven, Alison has many aunts and uncles, as well as cousins, who love her dearly. Alison loved walks, black coffee, books, music, movies, Port Dalhousie and the water. She fiercely heckled anyone who did not support her Leafs, Jays, 49ers or her politics. Her cheeky wit and great sense of humour endeared her to all. She was a friend you could count on, as her bestie Joanne can attest. She was brilliant at quiz nights and you automatically got points if she was on your team. She was a budding photographer, learning quickly to not post every picture she ever took! A warrior, Alison fought till the end. She is sunshine and our world just got a little darker without her, but her memory will continue to shine bright on us all. In accordance with Alison's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the pandemic, the Funeral Service will be live streamed on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. Memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Vincent de Paul - St. Alfred Chapter. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com