1/
Margaret Julia TOROK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at home in her 101st year. She will be missed by her loving daughters Jeannette (Ken) Anthes, Jane (Tony) D'Uva, Carol (Gary) Citrigno and Paullette (Ritchie) Churchill. Also survived by Helen Pyle and Matilda Vloet, her many nieces, nephews, grand children, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Paul (1992) and her daughter Shirley Paiement (2019). The family extends sincere thanks to Dr. Scher, Dennis D'Uva and all the PSW's and nurses for all the hard work and tender loving care which she received. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be no visitation. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Jane and family members, please accept my deepest sympathy in the loss of your mother. You and i had gone to school together, been many years ago..(.Margaret Susie Witmer )
Margaret P Albano
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved