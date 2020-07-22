Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at home in her 101st year. She will be missed by her loving daughters Jeannette (Ken) Anthes, Jane (Tony) D'Uva, Carol (Gary) Citrigno and Paullette (Ritchie) Churchill. Also survived by Helen Pyle and Matilda Vloet, her many nieces, nephews, grand children, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Paul (1992) and her daughter Shirley Paiement (2019). The family extends sincere thanks to Dr. Scher, Dennis D'Uva and all the PSW's and nurses for all the hard work and tender loving care which she received. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be no visitation. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice
. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca