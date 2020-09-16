Margaret KALOGEROPOULOS

Peacefully passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hospice Niagara, at the age of 75. Beloved wife of 54 years to Pete. Cherished mother of Astero (Simon) and Peter. Loving grandma of August and Thomas, and great-grandmother of Audrey. She will be lovingly remembered by her extended family and friends. A special thank you to Hospice Niagara for their compassionate care and support. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). Memorial donations given to Hospice Niagara or to a charity of one's choice
, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared on Margaret's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com
.